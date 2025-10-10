World’s first pig-to-human liver transplant keeps patient alive for 171 days

(Euro News) – The liver performed key bodily functions, proving that pig organs can temporarily support human life, though serious complications eventually arose.

In what researchers are calling a “landmark” in medical science, surgeons implanted a genetically engineered pig liver into a living human patient, marking the first reported case of auxiliary liver xenotransplantation.

As documented in the Journal of Hepatology, the patient survived for 171 days, showing that a pig liver can perform essential functions in a human body – but also highlighting the serious challenges that remain. (Read More)