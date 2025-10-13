Sora revived dead celebs in AI slop, leaving families to fight for their dignity

(Digital Trends) – Families of deceased public figures are horrified at AI videos depicting their loved ones generated without their consent.

In less than two weeks since its release, OpenAI’s Sora 2 AI video app has been through a rollercoaster. It achieved over a million downloads faster than ChatGPT, spawned a flood of fakes, sent the entertainment industry into a tizzy, and changed its copyright rules, too. Between all that drama, it also left the families of deceased celebs and famous figures aghast. (Read More)