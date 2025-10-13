Many Young Adults Use Cannabis or Booze as a Sleep Aid

(MedPage Today) – While using these substances for sleep may work initially, it will backfire, researcher says

“Raising clinicians’ awareness about the common intersection of substance use and sleep problems among young adults is important for screening and developing and offering clinical interventions for these critical health risk behaviors,” Patrick and team wrote, noting that more than 20% of young adults in the U.S. struggle to fall or stay asleep.

Using cannabis or alcohol to fall asleep may work initially, but can also backfire, as these substances interfere with the ability to stay asleep and with sleep quality, Patrick told MedPage Today. (Read More)