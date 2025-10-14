(New York Times) – The U.N. health agency found that one in six infections worldwide was resistant to the most commonly available antibiotics.

Across the world, the spread of dangerous infections that do not respond to antibiotics has been increasing by as much as 15 percent a year, affecting treatment for urinary tract infections, gonorrhea, E. coli and other pathogens that kill millions of people annually, according to a report released Monday by the World Health Organization.

The report documents how countries are grappling with the challenge of so-called antimicrobial resistance. It found that one in six infections in 2023 was resistant to the current roster of antibiotic drugs.