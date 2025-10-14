Should genetically modified wildlife be banned? Scientists weigh the risks

(Nature) – Conservationists debate the pros and cons of using synthetic-biology techniques to alter wild species.

The global conservation community is debating whether to ban the release of genetically modified organisms into the wild. Dozens of non-governmental organizations have called for a moratorium on field applications of synthetic biology — a technology being studied as a tool to fight diseases, control pests and help endangered species — saying that the approach has unpredictable consequences. But some researchers argue that an outright ban is too restrictive, and could have negative consequences for human health and biodiversity. (Read More)