Sharp global rise in antibiotic-resistant infections in hospitals, WHO finds

(The Guardian) – Experts describe findings as deeply concerning and predict 70% increase in related deaths by 2050

Hospitals across the world have recorded an alarming rise in common infections that are resistant to antibiotics, with doctors saying the number of deaths driven by drug resistance will increase sharply in the years ahead.

One in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections were resistant to antibiotic treatments in 2023, with more than 40% of antibiotics losing potency against common blood, gut, urinary tract and sexually-transmitted infections between 2018 and 2023, records show. (Read More)