World’s first IVF baby backs fertility campaign

(BBC) – The world’s first IVF baby has given her backing to an international fertility care campaign.

Louise Brown, 47, from Bristol, was the first in the world to be born via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) at Oldham General Hospital on 25 July 1978.

Ms Brown is now working with the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS) on their More Joy campaign, a movement pushing for affordable, fair and accessible fertility care globally. (Read More)