What the Anti-Sunscreen Movement Misses

(Undark) – A new anti-sunscreen movement is gaining momentum. It appears to be driven in part by a growing distrust in some circles of conventional expert health advice and federal regulators. Speaking as a private citizen last fall, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of waging a “war,” or “aggressive suppression” of sunshine, among other things. Meanwhile, celebrities and influencers, from Kristin Cavallari to Gwyneth Paltrow to Samantha Faiers, have either questioned the safety of ingredients in conventional sunscreens, or extolled the health benefits of sunlight. (Read More)