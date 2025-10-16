AI couldn’t picture a woman like me – until now

(BBC) – When Jess Smith uploaded a photo of herself into an AI image generator this summer, she wasn’t expecting a social experiment.

The former Australian Paralympic swimmer wanted to vamp up her headshot and uploaded a full-length photo of her and prompted it really specifically that she was missing her left arm from below the elbow.

But ChatGPT couldn’t create the image she was asking for and despite various prompts, the results were largely the same – a woman with two arms or one with a metal device to represent a prosthetic.

She asked the AI why it was so hard to create the image and it said it was because it didn’t have enough data to work with. (Read More)