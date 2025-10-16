When Face Recognition Doesn’t Know Your Face Is a Face

(Wired) – An estimated 100 million people live with facial differences. As face recognition tech becomes widespread, some say they’re getting blocked from accessing essential systems and services.

Around half a dozen people living with a variety of facial differences—from birthmarks to craniofacial conditions—tell WIRED they are increasingly struggling to participate in modern life as identity verification software, which often is powered by machine learning, is quickly becoming commonplace.

Some of those living with facial differences tell WIRED they have undergone multiple surgeries and experienced stigma for their entire lives, which is now being echoed by the technology they are forced to interact with. (Read More)