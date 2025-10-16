In rural America, scarce doctors battle misinformation as they practice medicine
October 16, 2025
(NPR) – Symington is among many doctors who say political attacks on science and medicine are affecting their relationships with patients, particularly in rural communities, where physician recruitment already poses a chronic challenge. Increasingly, misinformation and conspiracy theories about health fill a vacuum created by the lack of doctors, adding challenges to care. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's dramatic changes to health, science, public health and immigration policies are making recruitment of overseas talent tougher.