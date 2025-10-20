This retina implant lets people with vision loss do a crossword puzzle

(MIT Technology Review) – Competition to deploy commercial brain-computer interfaces is heating up.

Science Corporation—a competitor to Neuralink founded by the former president of Elon Musk’s brain-interface venture—has leapfrogged its rival after acquiring, at a fire-sale price, a vision implant that’s in advanced testing,.

The implant produces a form of “artificial vision” that lets some patients read text and do crosswords, according to a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine today.