My Trouble With Robots, Part 2

(New York Times) – Even so, there are signs that users have grown disillusioned with A.I. Maybe its unreliability will follow the pattern of search engines, which are altogether useless these days. Or maybe its benefits will never offset its costs. There are a lot of ways for this technology to fail.

I cling to the fact that human beings are not interchangeable parts in a machine, and that our work, particularly our creative work, is irreplaceable. We bring a unique fingerprint to everything we do. Some of us even know that mockingbirds live in Tennessee year round. They are never “back again.” They are always here. We are too. (Read More)