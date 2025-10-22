Sperm From Older Men Have More Genetic Mutations

(Wired) – Researchers confirmed that sperm accumulate mutations over the years, increasing the risk of transmitting diseases to offspring.

Human semen not only accumulates genetic mutations with age; as the percentage of sperm carrying potentially serious mutations increases, so does the risk of developing diseases in offspring.

This is according to a new study by researchers at the Sanger Institute and King’s College London. The team sequenced semen samples from individuals between the ages of 24 and 75, using very high-precision technologies, and found that the male germ line (the line of cells that produce sperm) is subject to a combination of mutation and positive selection. (Read More)