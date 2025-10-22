The Average Cost of a Family Health Insurance Plan Is Now $27,000

(WSJ) – Higher spending on chronic diseases, weight-loss drugs and hospital bills help drive the increase

The cost of health insurance rose steeply for a third year in a row in 2025, reaching just under $27,000 for a family plan, according to an annual survey from the nonprofit KFF, which provides the broadest picture of U.S. employer health coverage.

That is a 6% increase from the year before, and builds on two prior years of 7% gains. The cost is rising faster than inflation, and economists and business leaders said it could bite into employment and wage growth. (Read More)