People Who Say They’re Experiencing AI Psychosis Beg the FTC for Help

WIRED sent a public record request to the FTC requesting all complaints mentioning ChatGPT since the tool launched in November 2022. The tool represents more than 50 percent of the market for AI chatbots globally. In response, WIRED received 200 complaints submitted between January 25, 2023, and August 12, 2025, when WIRED filed the request. Several attributed delusions, paranoia, and spiritual crises to the chatbot.