‘My Life With ALS’

(The Cut) – Online, Brooke Eby shows us what navigating her 30s with the neurodegenerative disease looks like. Here, a week behind the screen.

In the past three years, Brooke Eby has gone from Peloton classes to a walker to a wheelchair. In her late 20s, Eby, now 36, noticed a tightness in her left calf that she didn’t understand. The following year, while walking with her Salesforce colleagues in New York City, she couldn’t keep up. She later started limping, unable to lift the front part of her left foot, a symptom called footdrop, which led her to countless appointments with various specialists and doctors. (Read More)