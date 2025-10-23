OpenAI Loosened Suicide-Talk Rules Before Teen’s Death, Lawsuit Alleges

(WSJ) – An amended complaint from the parents of Adam Raine, a 16-year-old who died by suicide, alleges the changes were part of a push to increase engagement

OpenAI twice loosened ChatGPT’s rules for discussing suicide in the year before 16-year-old Adam Raine took his own life using a method the chatbot advised him on, according to an amended lawsuit filed by his parents on Wednesday.

Adam’s parents, Matthew and Maria Raine, sued OpenAI in August for the wrongful death of their son, saying he had spent more than 3½ hours a day conversing with ChatGPT, including about suicide, in the weeks before taking his own life by hanging in April.

In their amended complaint ​​filed in San Francisco Superior Court, the Raines allege that the changes OpenAI made to its published instructions for training its models, dubbed its “model spec,” amounted to a weakening of suicide protections for users. The suit argues that the changes were part of a broader effort by OpenAI to push users to remain engaged with ChatGPT. (Read More)