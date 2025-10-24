In a regional first, Uruguay passes a law allowing euthanasia

October 24, 2025

map of South America

(AP via MSN) – Uruguay’s senate passed a law decriminalizing euthanasia on Wednesday, putting the South American nation among a handful of other countries where seriously ill patients can legally obtain help to end their lives.

It makes Uruguay the first country in predominantly Catholic Latin America to allow euthanasia via legislation. Colombia and Ecuador have decriminalized the practice through Supreme Court decisions. (Read More)

