Why Tech Bros Are Getting Face-Lifts Now

(WSJ) – To combat fears of aging out of the workforce, men in tech are splurging on face-lifts, neck lifts and eyelid lifts, say plastic surgeons

Tech is a young person’s game. In a 2024 talk, Keith Rabois recounted advice his fellow investor Peter Thiel once gave him: “You can’t hire anyone over 30.” It’s unsurprising, then, that men in tech are increasingly spending thousands of dollars on procedures such as “mini face-lifts,” neck lifts and eyelid lifts to beat the signs of aging, according to plastic surgeons. Yes, the latest addition to the tech-bro look is a brand-new face. (Read More)