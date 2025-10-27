Pig Kidney Removed From Transplant Patient After Nine Months

(New York Times) – Tim Andrews, 67, lived with a genetically modified organ longer than any other recipient.

Surgeons removed a genetically modified pig kidney from a 67-year-old man last week, nearly nine months after he received the pioneering procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, officials said on Monday. The kidney was removed “after a period of decreasing kidney function,” according to a statement from the hospital.

The patient, Tim Andrews, lived with the pig kidney for a record-setting 271 days. (Read More)