Cyclist gets 3D-printed face after drunk driver left him with third-degree burns

(The Guardian) – A cyclist who received severe third-degree burns to his head after being struck by a drunk driver has been fitted with a printed 3D face.

Dave Richards, 75, was given a 3D prosthetic by the NHS that fits the space on his face and mimics his hair colour, eye colour and skin. His face received full-thickness burns after a speeding drunk driver hit him while he was out cycling with friends. (Read More)