OpenAI Says Hundreds of Thousands of ChatGPT Users May Show Signs of Manic or Psychotic Crisis Every Week

(Wired) – OpenAI released initial estimates about the share of users who may be experiencing symptoms like delusional thinking, mania, or suicidal ideation, and says it has tweaked GPT-5 to respond more effectively.

In a given week, OpenAI estimated that around 0.07 percent of active ChatGPT users show “possible signs of mental health emergencies related to psychosis or mania” and 0.15 percent “have conversations that include explicit indicators of potential suicidal planning or intent.”

OpenAI also looked at the share of ChatGPT users who appear to be overly emotionally reliant on the chatbot “at the expense of real-world relationships, their well-being, or obligations.” It found that about 0.15 percent of active users exhibit behavior that indicates potential “heightened levels” of emotional attachment to ChatGPT weekly. The company cautions that these messages can be difficult to detect and measure given how relatively rare they are, and there could be some overlap between the three categories. (Read More)