Sensitive to Gluten but No Celiac? You’re Not Alone

(Gizmodo) – If gluten’s hard on you, but not because of celiac disease, you’re in good company, according to new research.

Research out today finds that a substantial portion of people have a sensitivity to gluten or wheat but don’t have celiac disease.

Scientists in the UK and elsewhere reviewed dozens of studies conducted across the globe. They estimate that about one in every ten people worldwide report having a condition called non-celiac gluten/wheat sensitivity, or NCGWS. They also found that people with NCGWS are more likely to have other health issues, including anxiety and irritable bowel syndrome. (Read More)