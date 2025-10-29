(New York Times) – The hospital had served as the last refuge for many starving or injured civilians in El Fasher, a major battleground in Darfur recently seized by the Rapid Support Forces.

The World Health Organization said it had received reports that more than 450 people were massacred on Tuesday in the last functioning hospital in the Sudanese city of El Fasher.

Although the W.H.O. did not specify who was responsible for the killings, it said they occurred a few days after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or R.S.F., seized control of El Fasher, a major battleground in the western region of Darfur, forcing Sudanese troops stationed there to flee.