These doctors want to break the cycle of shame and blame in medicine

(NPR) – Shame is a common and highly uncomfortable human emotion. In the years since, Bynum has become a leading voice among clinicians and researchers who argue that the intense crucible of medical training can amplify shame in future doctors.

He is now part of an emerging effort to teach what he describes as “shame competence” to medical school students and practicing physicians. While shame can’t be eliminated, Bynum and his research colleagues maintain that related skills and practices can reduce the culture of shame and foster a healthier way to engage with it. (Read More)