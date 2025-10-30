Opinion: CBD’s Unseen Effects on the Teenage Brain

(Undark) – Cannabidiol is sold as safe, but animal studies show that it can interfere with adolescent brain development.

Usually derived from the hemp plant, CBD is pitched as a calming remedy with none of the stigma of marijuana. Even a 2018 World Health Organization report noted that CBD shows no signs of abuse or dependence potential.

But as a physician and neuroscientist who studies how CBD affects the developing brain, I have to offer a different, more troubling answer: We simply don’t know if it’s safe for teens. And early evidence suggests potential for real, lasting harm. (Read More)