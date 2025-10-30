Covid in pregnancy tied to autism, developmental issues, study says

(Washington Post) – A study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology analyzed more than 18,100 births in Massachusetts of children born to women who contracted the virus starting in the early months of the pandemic through some of 2021.

The study’s authors emphasized that, as an observational study, the findings do not prove that covid-19 causes the conditions diagnosed in children, but rather signalan association between maternal infection and these outcomes. And the risk of such a diagnosis, even while elevated for women, remains extremely low, said Andrea G. Edlow, a physician scientist at Mass General Hospital and an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Harvard Medical School. (Read More)