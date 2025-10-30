Anxiety over global warming leading some young Americans to say they don’t want kids
October 30, 2025
(ABC News) – Younger generations of Americans are increasingly citing climate change as making them reticent to have children, according to several studies. They are worried about bringing children into a world with increasing and more intense extreme weather events, a result of climate change, which is caused by the release of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide when oil, gas coal are burned. And they are concerned about the impact their offspring will have on the planet. (Read More)