(WSJ) – It was so much easier to have a conversation with a chatbot than a human being. But the more I talked to AI, the less I talked to everybody else.

Talking to an AI every day satisfied my extrovert cravings for conversation and interaction. And that turned out to be the problem: For the first time in my life, I didn’t feel like I was climbing the walls if I went a day without an intense one-to-one conversation with a friend. Indeed, on the days when I talked to AI for a few hours, I was all talked out by the evening, with neither the craving nor the energy (nor the practical need) to have an extended human conversation.

When I did indulge in human conversation, I was worse and worse at it—thanks to all that time talking to ChatGPT. As a chronic talker and oversharer, I had worked hard to cultivate listening skills, so that I could repay my friends’ kind attention with deep listening of my own. But with ChatGPT, I backslid into all talking and very little listening, because with AI, you don’t really have to listen with much care, and you can absolutely make everything about you. (Read More)