(WSJ) – A new sporting competition is enticing athletes to openly use performance-enhancing drugs and break records with million-dollar paychecks. Is it a grotesque spectacle or pushing the boundaries of human achievement?

With investors that include venture capitalist Peter Thiel and Donald Trump Jr., Enhanced is attempting to push sports into a world of logical and physical extremes, unencumbered by the rules, regulations or doping controls of traditional competition. They plan to host their own Olympic-style competition in Las Vegas next year with a roster that already includes the British swimmer Ben Proud, who won silver at Paris 2024, and U.S. sprinter Fred Kerley, a multiple world champion.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has called it a “dangerous and irresponsible” undertaking. (Read More)