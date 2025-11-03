Personalized gene editing helped one baby: can it be rolled out widely?

(Nature) – In a world first, a bespoke gene-editing therapy benefited one child. Now researchers plan to launch a clinical trial of the approach.

Late last year, dozens of researchers spanning thousands of miles banded together in a race to save one baby boy’s life. The result was a world first: a cutting-edge, gene-editing therapy fashioned for a single person, and produced in a record-breaking six months.

Now, baby KJ Muldoon’s doctors are gearing up to do it all over again, at least five times over. And faster. (Read More)