Personalized gene editing helped one baby: can it be rolled out widely?

November 3, 2025

3D rendering of a DNA molecule

(Nature) – In a world first, a bespoke gene-editing therapy benefited one child. Now researchers plan to launch a clinical trial of the approach.

Late last year, dozens of researchers spanning thousands of miles banded together in a race to save one baby boy’s life. The result was a world first: a cutting-edge, gene-editing therapy fashioned for a single person, and produced in a record-breaking six months.

Now, baby KJ Muldoon’s doctors are gearing up to do it all over again, at least five times over. And faster. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Genetic Ethics, highlights, News, Pediatric

Ad