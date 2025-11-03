(New York Times) – MaryBeth Lewis’s desire to be a new mom again, at 65 years old, led to a custody battle like no other.

When MaryBeth arrived at the maternity ward, she found her surrogate in a recovery room, tired but happy after a quick delivery. She asked to see the twins, and a nurse went to go find them. But before she returned, a different woman dressed in scrubs appeared and got in MaryBeth’s face. “What you did was terrible,” the woman said. “You will never see these babies.” MaryBeth tried to talk to her, but the woman refused to listen. A voice over the loudspeaker announced that visiting hours were over. “And that means you,” the woman said.

In the hospital parking lot, MaryBeth sat in her car and cried. “I’m thinking, What the hell did I do to have somebody say this to me?” (Read More)