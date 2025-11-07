AI steps in to detect the world’s deadliest infectious disease

(Wired) – TB is the world’s top infectious disease killer — with 3,500 people dying of it each day for an annual total of more than 1.2 million deaths. And the numbers are going up. One of the hurdles in tackling the epidemic has been a global shortage of radiologists to diagnose this bacterial infection that usually affects the lungs.

“There are countries in which there are less than five radiologists. It’s like a disaster. And, even if you have some, they will always be in the capitals,” says Dr. Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Stop TB Partnership, an advocacy organization.

Now, she says, over 80 low- and middle-income countries are turning to AI to screen people for TB.