‘They treat men like vending machines’: inside the hidden world of social media sperm selling

(The Guardian) – Parenthood can seem an impossible dream for many, and online sperm donor groups offer a solution, but they can be a murky world

There is a growing number of online sperm donor groups on social media. They offer people the chance of parenting children in an unregulated, dangerous but surprisingly straightforward way.

Membership of groups such as Sperm Donors UK, Start a Family Here and “Get Your BABYDUST Here!” are thriving. This is due, in part, to the prohibitive cost of the official route – through a Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) regulated clinic.

For those who do things by the book, the costs can easily run into tens of thousands of pounds, especially if they do not become pregnant at the first attempt.

Lengthy delays and shortages of donors from certain religious backgrounds or ethnicities also drive many towards unregulated means. (Read More)