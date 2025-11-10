First map of the developing brain provides insight into origin of mental disorders

(El Pais) – A multibillion-dollar project reveals critical moments during pregnancy, and even after birth, when the risk of neurological development disorders like autism, schizophrenia and attention deficit disorder is highest

These recent results are first steps towards understanding the specific moments during pregnancy in which there is the highest risk of brain tumors or neurological development anomalies. Genes that are implicated in mental disorders like autism and schizophrenia, explains Nowakowski, are activated at greater intensity at the end of gestation, precisely at the stages that differ most from the functioning of mice and other laboratory animals. It is essential to have our own atlas for understanding how the human cerebral labyrinth is formed. (Read More)