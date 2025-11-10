Genetically Engineered Babies Are Banned. Tech Titans Are Trying to Make One Anyway.

Image of human male karyogram of a diploid cell

(WSJ) – Startups funded by some of the most powerful billionaires in Silicon Valley are pushing the boundaries of reproductive genetics, hoping to prevent diseases as well as improve the chances for a high IQ and other preferred traits

For months, a small company in San Francisco has been pursuing a secretive project: the birth of a genetically engineered baby. 

Backed by OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and his husband, along with Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong, the startup—called Preventive—has been quietly preparing what would amount to a biological first. They are working toward creating a child born from an embryo edited to prevent a hereditary disease. In recent months, executives at the company privately said a couple with a genetic disease had been identified who was interested in participating, according to people familiar with the conversations. (Read More)

