Who Really Owns All Your Health Data?

In discussing this topic with friends and family, most everyone I know assumed their health data enjoys robust federal protections under HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). Sadly, they’re wrong. HIPAA applies exclusively to “Covered Entities,” aka health plans and healthcare providers. The fitness tracker on your wrist? Not covered. The period-tracking app on your phone? Not covered. The sleep monitor beside your bed? You get the picture. (Read More)