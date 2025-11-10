A Gene-Editing Therapy Cut Cholesterol Levels by Half

(Wired) – An experimental gene-editing therapy developed by Crispr Therapeutics is showing promise for treating heart disease.

In a step toward the wider use of gene editing, a treatment that uses Crispr successfully slashed high cholesterol levels in a small number of people.

In a trial conducted by Swiss biotech company Crispr Therapeutics, 15 participants received a one-time infusion meant to switch off a gene in the liver called ANGPTL3. Though rare, some people are born with a mutation in this gene that protects against heart disease with no apparent adverse consequences. (Read More)