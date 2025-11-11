(STAT News) – Now in retirement, he calls funeral homes and surveys undertakers to document alleged vaccine harms.

Over the next two days, I heard versions of the same arc again and again: loss reframed as mission, grievance redirected into organizing.

I came to CHD out of curiosity — to hear how this movement wins people over, and why its message resonates so deeply. Over two days, I spoke with dozens of attendees between sessions and as a guest on the podcast “Why Should I Trust You?” I didn’t change any minds, nor did my convictions waver. But every conversation was honest and respectful.

What’s easy to miss from the outside is that this isn’t chaos — it’s community. And if public health wants to confront it, we need to understand it first. (Read More)