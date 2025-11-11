Is HRT in menopause healthy? US label change triggers debate

(Nature) – On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration announced its intention to eliminate safety warnings for hormone replacement therapy creams, pills and patches used to treat the symptoms of menopause. The move, which the FDA called “a historic action to restore gold-standard science to women’s health”, is drawing both praise and concern from scientists and advocates.

Many argue that the warnings, which have appeared on the products for more than 20 years, have contributed to chronic underuse of menopausal hormone therapy among women who were likely to benefit. Yet some now worry that removing the labels entirely, or making overly broad claims about hormones, health and longevity, might swing the pendulum too far in the opposite direction. (Read More)