The Young Women Grappling With an ‘Old Man’s Disease’

(New York Times) – Diagnosed with A.L.S., they traded stories, drank tequila and made grim jokes at a unique annual gathering on Cape Cod.

Ms. Brous, 38, who lives in Hico, Texas, was one of dozens of women who converged on the Sea Crest Beach Resort on Cape Cod toward the end of summer for the gathering of a club no one really wanted to be a member of: women diagnosed in their 20s and early 30s with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or A.L.S.

The terminal neurodegenerative disorder robs them of the ability to talk, walk, use their hands or even breathe. It has long been seen as a disease of older men, who make up a majority of patients. There is no cure. (Read More)