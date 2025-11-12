The AI Cold War That Will Redefine Everything

(WSJ) – America holds a sizable lead, but China is working to tip the scales with a sweeping countrywide push, betting ‘swarms beat the titan’

The escalating AI race is drawing comparisons with the Cold War, and the great scientific and technological clashes that characterized it. It is likely to be at least as consequential.

The contest is already helping underpin a worldwide surge in tech spending that has juiced the U.S. and Chinese stock markets and unlocked new sources of economic growth, even as it fuels fears of a global AI bubble.

It is poised to transform industry, society and geopolitics. It’s pushing leaders to sideline concerns about the dangers of powerful AI models, including the spread of disinformation and other harmful content, and the development of superintelligent AI systems misaligned with human values. (Read More)