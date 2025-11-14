In Memoriam: The Sudden Demise of the AMA Journal of Ethics

(MedPage Today) – Professional journal articles, reports, and policies are arguably our primary written products, since the main job in bioethics is to help clinicians and others navigate ethical challenges in their work. But we also write for the public, in forums like blogs and editorials, since many of the issues we write about have broader implications. Consequently, learning to write for publication is a key skill for bioethicists, and professional journals are critical for the field. One particular journal — the AMA Journal of Ethics (AMA JoE) — has been a stalwart in giving a voice to newcomers to the field.

In late October, without warning, the American Medical Association (AMA) announced that it would cease publishing AMA JoE after the December 2025 issue. (Read More)