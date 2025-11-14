Poor, minorities have more risk factors for Alzheimer’s, study shows

(UPI) – A large-scale analysis of data from nationwide surveys reveals that lower income and racial minority status are “significantly” associated with more risk factors for dementia disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, a study released Wednesday says.

Health data collected from thousands of Americans suggests that both impoverished people and racial subgroups who have been historically underrepresented in clinical research — such as Black and Hispanic Americans — are more prone to having many dementia risk factors than their higher-income and White counterparts, the authors found.