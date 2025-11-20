The Biggest AI Companies Met to Find a Better Path for Chatbot Companions

(Wired) – In a closed-door workshop led by Anthropic and Stanford, leading AI startups and researchers discussed guidelines for chatbot companions, especially for younger users.

Some early takeaways from the meeting were the need for better targeted interventions inside bots when harmful patterns are detected and more robust age verification methods to protect children.

"We really were thinking through in our conversations not just about can we categorize this as good or bad, but instead how we can more proactively do pro-social design and build in nudges," Linthicum says.