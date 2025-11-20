The Case for Banning Surrogate Motherhood

(WSJ) – Babies delivered under contract rather than into kinship is an ethical nightmare. For too long, affluent nations like the U.S. and the U.K. have tolerated this trade in the name of “choice” and “family equality.” Yet surrogacy is no triumph of liberty. It is a market that preys on inequality and sells mothers’ bodies and babies’ lives. Here, we cross the limit of the free market—where it starts to conflict with free people. When capital relies on the sale of neither skill nor labor, but mere body, that isn’t free enterprise. It’s exploitation of the human. (Read More)