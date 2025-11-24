Bad drugs or no drugs: Cancer patients face scary reality tied to foreign supply chain

(The National News Desk) – In our special report, Tainted Trust: Inside the Global Medicine Pipeline, we’ve exposed widespread risk on the shelves of pharmacies rooted in the production of drugs in India. There is a vulnerable population in the U.S. that has already had to cope with serious impact: cancer patients.

From shortages leaving families wondering if their kids could get treatment, to groundbreaking new tests showing the active drug ingredients can be dangerously incorrect, we take you inside how the U.S.’s reliance on Indian chemotherapy drugs is hurting patients fighting a devastating disease. (Read More)