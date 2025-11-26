Who’s Ready to Think About Blocking Out the Sun?

(The Atlantic) – The idea of artificially lowering the planet’s temperature is gaining supporters and hitting political opposition.

For years, the idea of geoengineering—artificially lowering global temperatures through technological means—has been met with skepticism. Only a handful of dedicated and much-criticized scientists have argued for researching it at all, and when others weighed in, it was generally to trash the idea. This September, in a study published in the journal Frontiers in Science, more than 40 experts in climate change, polar geosciences, and ocean patterns warned that geoengineering was extremely unlikely to work and likely to have dangerous consequences. (Read More)