Man Loses Password to Chip Embedded Inside His Body

(Futurism) – A magician in Missouri had a kooky idea: implant a computer chip into his hand and then do some fun magic tricks with it. Too bad he forgot the password.

It sounds like a short story cooked up by Kurt Vonnegut, but it really happened to Zi Teng Wang, a magician and molecular biologist in Missouri — who posted about his predicament in his Facebook account this month, complete with an x-ray picture of his hand showing the white outline of the offending microchip embedded in the meat between his thumb and index finger.

"I'm living my own cyberpunk dystopia life right now, locked out of technology inside my body, and it's my own damn fault," wrote Wang, who goes by the stage name Zi the Mentalist.